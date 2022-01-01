Go
Hideaway On Lee

Come in and enjoy!

407 Lee Ave

Popular Items

beignets$4.50
soup & sandwich$10.00
seasonal soup & grilled cheese
Pineapple Express$5.00
tots$3.50
hand cut fries$3.00
brussels & tasso$9.00
brussels sprouts, tasso, shriracha aioli
cheese & charcuterie board$18.00
selection of cheeses, cured meats, housemade pickles, nuts and condiments
vegetable du jour$3.00
house made soup$5.00
onion rings$3.50
Location

407 Lee Ave

Lafayette LA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
