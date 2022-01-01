Go
Toast

Hideaway Pizza

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

PIZZA

100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd

Bartlesville OK

Sunday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bambino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coffee Exchange

No reviews yet

We are located to the right of the lobby, (Johnstone Entrance)
See yall soon!

Platinum Cigar Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crossing 2nd

No reviews yet

A downtown nexus, where people meet for fun, food and drink. Can't make it in? Order takeout and enjoy our offerings any time or place!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston