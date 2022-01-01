Hideaway Pizza

Franco's Pizza

Opening Friday September 18

Welcome to an authentic Italian Trattoria here in Okie land.

A Trattoria is traditionally family owned, casual, rustic neighborhood restaurants found throughout all of Italy that serve fresh, unassuming, conventional local food. Traditional trattorias in Italy serve wine by the Decanter instead of the bottle. It’s a unique, fun little difference that many customers enjoy.

Food comes out quick and the menu is simple and to the point. You have delicious flavors of Chef Franco and the charm of big Giuseppe but not the wait time of a full Ristorante.



Order delivery by calling 918-258-6464.

