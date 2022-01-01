Go
Toast

Hideaway Pizza

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

PIZZA

1150 N 9TH ST • $$

Avg 4.3 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1150 N 9TH ST

Broken Arrow OK

Sunday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BROKEN ARROW BREWING CO.

No reviews yet

Family • Friends • Music • Craft Beer

Andolini's

No reviews yet

Thanks for digging Pizza!

Franco's Pizza

No reviews yet

Opening Friday September 18
Welcome to an authentic Italian Trattoria here in Okie land.
A Trattoria is traditionally family owned, casual, rustic neighborhood restaurants found throughout all of Italy that serve fresh, unassuming, conventional local food. Traditional trattorias in Italy serve wine by the Decanter instead of the bottle. It’s a unique, fun little difference that many customers enjoy.
Food comes out quick and the menu is simple and to the point. You have delicious flavors of Chef Franco and the charm of big Giuseppe but not the wait time of a full Ristorante.

Order delivery by calling 918-258-6464.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston