Hideaway Pizza
Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
1419 E 15TH ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1419 E 15TH ST
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Foxy Tacos
Foxy Tacos
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Due to the time it takes to prepare your meal, orders will not be accepted online after 9:40 PM Sunday-Thursday. Late night to go orders may be placed at our bar until 10:45.
Prossimo
Light, artful dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast in an intimate setting
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
Come in and enjoy!!