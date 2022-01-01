Go
Toast

Hideaway Pizza

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

PIZZA • SALADS

1170 S Amity Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Catering
Takeout

Location

1170 S Amity Rd

Conway AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pasta Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Conway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PattiCakes Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stoby's Express

No reviews yet

Stoby's Express

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston