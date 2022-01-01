Go
Toast

Hideaway Pizza

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

PIZZA

835 SW 19th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (137 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

835 SW 19th St

Moore OK

Sunday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jet's NY Slice

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bulldog Pizza Eastern Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bee Healthy Cafe

No reviews yet

Fresh, Fast, Good!

Nhinjo South Western

No reviews yet

Raising three young boys of our own, we understand the demands on your time and the importance of having a well balanced, nutritious meal.
We promise to always serve the highest quality proteins, vegetables, and whole grains when possible. Our staff will prepare your meal fresh when you order.
Nhinja Sushi & Wok strives to be fast, fun, and fresh just like our sons-Mikey, Kobe, and JoJo.
From our family to yours,
Kang and Mary Nhin

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston