Go
Toast

Hideaway Pizza

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

5501 Northwest Expressway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
See full menu

Location

5501 Northwest Expressway

Warr Acres OK

Sunday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa Perico Mexican Grille - 63rd St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Dragon Express

No reviews yet

We specialize in tasty food, mostly from scratch. We leave the noodle making to the pros.

Twenty6

No reviews yet

Twenty6 is your premiere cafe and lounge coming to OKC. Indoor and outdoor seating, music, drinks and live entertainment. Expect more than just a restaurant, more then just a bar and lounge. Expect more from Twenty6.

Pearl Beach Brew Pub Hefner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston