Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches
Hideaway Pizza
Open today 4:01 AM - 1:00 AM
128 Reviews
$$
7549 S Olympia Ave
Tulsa, OK 74132
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
Location
7549 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa OK 74132
Nearby restaurants
Krab Kingz Seafood
Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant specializing in "Southern Style" Crab boil. Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings.! Oh, and don't forget the fried fish & shrimp that'll make ya Mama jealous! That's what we do!
Cookies, Cakes, and Jews
Come in and enjoy!
Andolini's
Thanks for digging Pizza!
Sugar Booger
Sugar Booger provides premium Hawaiian shaved ice year round served with fruit, candies, and other sweets. And if the temperature is below 50°, all Sugar Boogers are 50% off!