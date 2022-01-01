Hideaway Pizza
Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!
PIZZA
1701 Shedeck Parkway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1701 Shedeck Parkway
Yukon OK
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Graze Craze
Come in and enjoy!
Nhinja Sushi
Fast, fun, and fresh just like our boys - Mikey, Kobe, Jojo
Earl's Rib Palace
Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.