Hideaway Redmond

Cascade Lakes at 7th Street

No reviews yet

Cascade Lakes at 7th Street came into being in 1996 because of the incredible reception of Cascade Lakes beers by the locals in the city of Redmond. The Brewery had been in operation for about a year and the regulars wanted someplace to take their family and friends to eat. As a result, 7th Street was born.

From the mug club membership to taco night, 7th Street has become the hometown favorite in Redmond. This is where people go to have a great tasting meal, a cold beer, and see good friends. In the summer, enjoy the indoor/outdoor atmosphere complete with garage doors that kick open, a fire pit to keep you warm during the brisk evenings and horseshoe pits.

