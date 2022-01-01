The Hideaway Grille
American Restaurant · Bar & Grill · Bar
399 Division St
Popular Items
Location
399 Division St
North Tonawanda NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
Introducing Remington Tavern Seafood Exchange, the latest Western New York eatery from Chef Mark Hutchinson of Hutch’s and Chef Paul Jenkins of Tempo. Originally named ‘Power House #4’ in 1895, the historic brick building located on the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, NY has gone from a trolley barn to a spacious, industrial, modern, full-service restaurant with a casual atmosphere.
Ashker's Fresh Express Market - North Tonawanda - 6
Come in and enjoy!
Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
We offer dine in and take out.
Due to capacity regulations, we highly suggest that you make reservations for our dining room.
Spot Coffee
Come in and enjoy!