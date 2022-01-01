Go
The Hideaway Grille

American Restaurant · Bar & Grill · Bar

399 Division St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Classic Stuffed Mushroom$10.50
Stuffed with bacon and spinach and topped with melted provolone cheese
Beer Battered Fish Fry$17.00
SERVED WITH POTATO OR VEGETABLE MAC & COLESLAW
Italian Haddock$18.00
SERVED WITH POTATO OR VEGETABLE MAC & COLESLAW
1/2 Rack Ribs$21.00
Tender baby back ribs, char-grilled and brushed with BBQ sauce and served with baked beans, cole slaw, and choice of potato
Cajun Fish Fry$17.00
SERVED WITH POTATO OR VEGETABLE MAC & COLESLAW
Stuffed Hot Peppers$14.50
Hot banana peppers stuffed with sausage and gorgonzola cheese, pan seared and served over toasted French bread
Small Mixed Greens Salad$5.50
Hideaway’s mixed greens and vegetables with your choice of dressing
Battered Lake Perch$17.50
SERVED WITH POTATO OR VEGETABLE MAC & COLESLAW
Coconut Cream Pie$6.95
Breaded Fish Fry$17.00
SERVED WITH POTATO OR VEGETABLE MAC & COLESLAW
Location

399 Division St

North Tonawanda NY

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

