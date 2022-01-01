Go
Toast

The Hideaway - Odenton

Creative American Barbecue, local craft beer, tons of whiskey and classic cocktails, live music, karaoke, trivia, and tons of fun!

1439 Odenton Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hush Puppies$4.00
Jalapeno Brisket Rolls$11.00
Like some heat? Smoked brisket, chipotle peppers, queso and caramelized onions in a crispy egg-roll wrapper! Served with a sweet jalapeno dipping sauce. Two for 8.99
Award Winning Wings$15.00
Dry-rubbed with our own special seasonings, smoked over pecan wood for three hours and flash fried. Made with love!
The Hideaway Burger$15.00
Seven ounces of the perfect blend: ground brisket, chuck and ground short rib, topped with house-made bacon, pepper jack and cajun remoulade, with a little bit of a bite!
Hideaway Fries$4.00
Crusty Georgia Cornbread$7.00
Hideaway’s original cornbread recipe, finished in a superhot oven for those delicious crispy edges!
Glazed with honey butter. 6.99
St. Louis Ribs (1/2 Rack)$20.00
Dry-rubbed and bathed in pecan smoke for six hours. Fall off the bone tender!
Smoked Fried Chicken$18.00
This is not your "normal" fried chicken! Rubbed with our special Hideaway spices and smoked over pecan wood for three hours... then it's into the fryer for a quick dip. Moist and delicious. Breast, thigh, wing & drumstick.
The Ultimate$14.00
Our fresh, smoky, delicious, pecan-smoked pulled-pork sandwich w/ cole slaw, on a brioche roll. Fresh from the smoker...
Brussels Sprouts$5.00
See full menu

Location

1439 Odenton Road

Odenton MD

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Neighborhood basement bar with great food, indoor and outdoor seating, great beer selection, karaoke, and live music!

Lime & Salt - Mexican

No reviews yet

No time to Wine
Have a Margarita!!!

The All American Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Perry's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston