High Heat Sports Grill

At restaurant High Heat Sports Grill we offer meals of excellent quality; a wide variety of beer and liquor; live sport events including UFC and NFL Sunday tickets:
The key to our success is simple: providing quality consistent food that taste great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine dishes like: Burger, Sandwiches, Krispy Krunchy Chickens, Pizza etc.
Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! while watching and enjoying a sporting event.
We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2239 E Fry Blvd • $$

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$11.99
Fresh chicken tenders battered and breaded in the house with Cajun recipe breading, cooked to perfection. Served with one side, a honey butter biscuit and a dipping sauce.
Side Salad$3.49
12 PC Tenders Only$20.99
SERVED WITH RANCH OR BBQ DIPPING SAUCE.
FAMILY TENDERS$18.99
12 Tenders, 6 biscuits and family size side.
12 TRADITIONAL WINGS$14.99
Fresh, jumbo traditional wings, cooked to perfection, tossed in your choice of wing sauce and served with Ranch or Blue cheese dipping sauce.
6 TRADITIONAL WINGS$8.99
Marinated jumbo wings tossed in the wing sauce of your choice and served with fries and a dipping sauce.
FAMILY PLATTER$25.99
6 Tenders, 6 biscuits, 12 bone in chicken (legs & thighs) and family size side.
FAMILY TENDERS$29.99
12 Tenders, 6 biscuits and large waffle fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

2239 E Fry Blvd

Sierra Vista AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
