Go
High Bank Distillery imageView gallery

High Bank Distillery

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1,185 Reviews

$$

1051 Goodale Boulevard

Columbus, OH 43212

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pepperoni & Hot Honey$15.00
pepperoni, mozzarella & hot honey
Deviled Eggs$9.00
with white bbq, spicy chicken crunch, arbol chili dust, &amp; dill pickle. Can be gluten free with out the spicy chicken crunch.
House Fries$5.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk brined fried chicken, house pickles & duke's mayo on a brioche roll
High Bank Deluxe$16.00
rl valley beef patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & american cheese on a brioche roll / + bacon 2 / + egg 1 / veggie patty available
Full Wings- Bone-in$15.00
gochujang | crystal glaze | whiskey bbq | white bbq | fresno buffalo | served with blue cheese sauce
Glazed Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled or fried breast, crystal glaze, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & ranch mayo on a brioche roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus OH 43212

Directions

Gallery

Pepperoni & Hot Honey image
High Bank Deluxe image
Item pic
Item pic
Spicy Chicken Sandwich image
High Bank Distillery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tommy's Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,529
914 W Broad St Columbus, OH 43222
View restaurantnext
Red Door BBQ
orange star4.4 • 252
177 S Cypress Ave Columbus, OH 43223
View restaurantnext
CLEAVER
orange starNo Reviews
1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Habanero's - Yard St
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Yard St Grandview Heights, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Saucy Brew Works
orange star4.1 • 335
443 W 3rd Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
BrewRiver at Sonder Brewing
orange star4.2 • 177
8584 Duke Blvd Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

High Bank Distillery

orange star4.4 • 1,185 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston