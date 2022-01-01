Go
The High Country Greek

Welcome to all things Greek! We are looking forward to seeing you!

507 Bamboo Rd. • $

Avg 4.8 (256 reviews)

Popular Items

Spanakopita Piece$8.00
Spinach and cheese mixture in between layers of filo dough and butter.
Greek Fries$12.00
A warm bed of our famous Greek fries with Tsaziki and Feta.
Chicken Gyro + Fries$11.00
Tzatziki$0.50
Lamb Gyro + Fries$11.00
Pita with Tsaziki or Hummus$7.00
Lamb Gyro$9.00
Chicken Gyro$9.00
Baklava$8.00
Allexia's Full Greek Salad$12.00
Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta on a bed of lettuce tossed in our signature Greek dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

507 Bamboo Rd.

Boone NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
