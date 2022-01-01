Bars & Lounges
High Dive
Open today 7:00 PM - 3:00 AM
97 Reviews
$
513 N 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Location
513 N 36th St, Seattle WA 98103
Nearby restaurants
Eve Fremont
Kind food kind people!
galaxyrune.com/order
Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.
Just Burgers - Fremont
Come in and enjoy!
Homegrown - Fremont
Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.