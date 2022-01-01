Go
High Dive image
Bars & Lounges

High Dive

Open today 7:00 PM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarHalf

97 Reviews

$

513 N 36th St

Seattle, WA 98103

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markTV

All hours

Sunday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 3:00 am

Location

513 N 36th St, Seattle WA 98103

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Eve Fremont

No reviews yet

Kind food kind people!

galaxyrune.com/order

No reviews yet

Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.

Just Burgers - Fremont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Homegrown - Fremont

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

High Dive

orange star3.5 • 97 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston