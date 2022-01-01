Go
Toast

High Dive

LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WEST PALM, HIGH DIVE IS CHEF JEREMY BEARMAN'S CREATIVE TAKE ON FAMILIAR FLAVORS & SEAFOOD CLASSICS.

550 S. Rosemary Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Toffee Cookie$2.00
Saturday, May 16th Family Meal
Roasted beet salad, stracciatella, black truffle-walnut vinaigrette, & fresh herbs - Local Grouper Francaise with Tuscan kale & lemon caper butter - Carrot-Zucchini Cake
CEVICHE$21.00
ROYAL RED SHRIMP, AVOCADO, AJI AMARILLO, COCONUT LECHE DE TIGRE, PINEAPPLE, PERUVIAN CORN, KAFFIR LIME
TUNA POKE$21.00
YELLOWFIN TUNA, SWEET ONION, SUSHI RICE, PICKLED DAIKON, SCALLION, AVOCADO, FURIKAKE, CREAMY SAMBAL
FISHERMEN'S CEVICHE$19.00
Scallops, shrimp, calamari, aji armarillo leche de tigre, red onions, cilantro, kaffir lime, Fresno chili
Hawaiian Standard Time$12.00
pineapple infused vodka, passion fruit, turmeric, agave, lime
HH Hawaiian Standard Time$6.00
Pineapple infused vodka, passion fruit, turmeric, agave, lime
NEW ENGLAND CRAB ROLL$22.00
JUMBO LUMP CRAB, CELERY, LEMON - HERB AIOLI, BUTTERED BRIOCHE, OLD BAY CHIPS
Thursday, May 14th Family Meal$129.00
High Dive lobster bisque with herbs & brioche croutons - Beer battered fish & chips with tartar sauce, lemon, & malt vinegar - Brown butter pecan pie
Friday, June 5th Dinner Special$29.00
Two Blackened Grouper Sandwiches with Sauce Gribiche, Cucumber & Dill
Two Lump Crab Cakes
Fried Ipswich Clams with Tartar Sauce
Cole Slaw
Sweet Corn on the Cob
Old Bay Potato Chips
The Goodie Bowl
See full menu

Location

550 S. Rosemary Ave

West Palm Beach FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Regional

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hullabaloo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

PLANTA

No reviews yet

PLANTA's vision goes beyond taking animals off the plate — it exists to bring guests an uncompromising restaurant experience that champions environmental sustainability. Under chef David lee, PLANTA proudly offers fare that uses high-quality ingredients from ethical suppliers.

Kapow! Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston