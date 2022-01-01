American
Breakfast & Brunch
High-Hand Nursery
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
3750 Taylor Rd
Loomis, CA 95650
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
3750 Taylor Rd, Loomis CA 95650
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
High-Hand Olive Oil
High-Hand Olive Oil Company is home to gourmet oils and vinegars on tap. Visit us Wednesday through Sunday to discover your favorites.
High-Hand Olive Oil Company
Gourmet olive oils and vinegars on tap. Dozens of flavored dark and white balsamic along with over 20 infused olive oils.
High-Hand Art Gallery
Come in and enjoy!
High-Hand Cafe
Exquisite brunch and lunch served nursery-side in our temperature controlled greenhouse.