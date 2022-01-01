Go
High-Hand Nursery image
American
Breakfast & Brunch

High-Hand Nursery

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3750 Taylor Rd

Loomis, CA 95650

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

3750 Taylor Rd, Loomis CA 95650

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

High-Hand Olive Oil

No reviews yet

High-Hand Olive Oil Company is home to gourmet oils and vinegars on tap. Visit us Wednesday through Sunday to discover your favorites.

High-Hand Olive Oil Company

No reviews yet

Gourmet olive oils and vinegars on tap. Dozens of flavored dark and white balsamic along with over 20 infused olive oils.

High-Hand Art Gallery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High-Hand Cafe

No reviews yet

Exquisite brunch and lunch served nursery-side in our temperature controlled greenhouse.

High-Hand Nursery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston