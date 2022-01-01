Go
High-Hand Cafe

Exquisite brunch and lunch served nursery-side in our temperature controlled greenhouse.

3790 Taylor Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Benedict$18.00
Two poached eggs & applewood smoked ham over a freshly made buttermilk biscuit. Finished with hollandaise and country potatoes.
Fish Tacos$17.00
Alaskan cod, cilantro lime cream sauce, cabbage, radish, pico de gallo
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, golden raisins, pistachios, aged parmesan, Kalamata olives.
Tri-Tip Sandwhich$18.00
Sliced tri-tip with blue cheese dressing and avocado. Served on our house-made roll
Grilled Shrimp Salad$18.00
Spring mix, grilled shrimp, sliced pear, feta cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, tossed with champagne vinaigrette.
Lemonade$4.00
Refreshing lemonade made daily.
House-made potato chips$14.00
Made fresh and served with our famous artichoke dip.
Breakfast Burrito$18.00
Sausage, bacon, potatoes, roasted salsa, eggs, and cheese. Wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Latte$5.00
Double Shot of Classic Cremosa, Steamed whole milk, finished with a dollop of milk foam.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

3790 Taylor Rd

Loomis CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
