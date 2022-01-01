High-Hand Cafe
Exquisite brunch and lunch served nursery-side in our temperature controlled greenhouse.
3790 Taylor Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3790 Taylor Rd
Loomis CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
High-Hand Nursery
Come in and enjoy!
High-Hand Art Gallery
Come in and enjoy!
High-Hand Olive Oil
High-Hand Olive Oil Company is home to gourmet oils and vinegars on tap. Visit us Wednesday through Sunday to discover your favorites.
High-Hand Olive Oil Company
Gourmet olive oils and vinegars on tap. Dozens of flavored dark and white balsamic along with over 20 infused olive oils.