High Octane Bar & Grill
Full Bar & Grill featuring Texas style BBQ. Come in and enjoy the great atmosphere!
8900 S Interstate 25
Location
8900 S Interstate 25
Colorado City CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Three Sister's Tavern and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Bolt Burgers & Shakes
Come in and enjoy!
Feelin A Little Philly
Come in and enjoy!
Brues Alehouse Brewing Company
Driven by craft beer, sustainable food, and live music, Brues Alehouse is proud to celebrate and harmonize new and old world arts. We embrace our cultural roots with a shared ambition to foster creativity, expression, and innovation within the brewing and culinary realm. Look for us and follow our progress as we convert Pueblo’s old police building into the new Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.