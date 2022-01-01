Go
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

Local beer. Sassy brew food.

2704 Snelling Ave N

Popular Items

Sunnies & Chips$15.00
Crispy seasoned sunnies, fries, house tarter
Bavarian Pretzels$9.00
Served with Gouda cheese sauce
Kid Cheeseburger$7.00
Cheddar Cheese
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
May sub Gluten Free Bun
Served with natural-cut fries
Faribault Pride$14.00
Gorganzola, aged cheddar, caramlized onions, bacon
GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty no charge...see burger toppings
Tennessee Hot Chicken$14.00
Southern fried chicken breast, Tennessee hot sauce, pickles, truffle mayo, kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw, butter grilled bun
Cheeseburger$12.00
Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo.
Served with natural-cut fries.
Two patties with Cheddar Cheese
GF bun charge $2.00....see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
Cheddar & Bacon$14.00
Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo.
Served with natural-cut fries.
Two patties, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon
GF bun charge $2.00..see toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see toppings
Bacon Jam$14.00
Bacon onion jam, brie cheese, chives, charred jalapeno aioli
GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
Kid Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with natural-cut fries
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
2704 Snelling Ave N

Roseville MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
