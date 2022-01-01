Go
Toast

High Point STATION

Pastry Shop, Creperie, Coffee Roaster.
The High Point of Your Day!

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caffe Americano - Espresso with Hot Water
BUILD your own SAVORY Crepe$6.00
Chai Tea Latte - Homemade Chai with Milk
Caffe Mocha - Latte made with Homemade Chocolate Sauce
Tea - Rishi Brand Tea
Caffe Latte - Espresso with Steamed Milk & Foam
Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)$3.75
Drip Coffee - Brewed Coffee
Wellness Elixir - Local Raw Honey, Fresh Ginger, Lemon & Cayenne$3.75
Cinnamon Roll$3.00
See full menu

Location

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd

Philadelphia PA

Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Society of Commodore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Malelani Cafe

No reviews yet

Mediterranean restaurant, coffee house, tea house

The Commodore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DOHO Taqueria

No reviews yet

beyond the taco!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston