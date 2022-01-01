High Point restaurants you'll love

High Point restaurants
Toast
  • High Point

High Point's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try High Point restaurants

Pioneer Family Restaurant image

STEAKS

Pioneer Family Restaurant

10914 n main st, archdale

Avg 3.9 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oreo Chocolate Pudding$1.99
2. Large Beef Tips$14.49
4. Deluxe Chop Sirloin$8.99
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

3911 Tinsley Drive, High Point

Avg 4.5 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ACP$11.99
1 Shrimp Quesadilla$7.49
French Fries$3.29
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

111 Northpoint Ave, High Point

Avg 4.5 (1974 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch ACP$8.39
Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped
with our signature cheese sauce.
Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00
Lunch Special #7$6.75
2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Guacamole Dip$5.49
DK Bones Barbeque image

 

DK Bones Barbeque

1207 BRENTWOOD STREET, HIGH POINT

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in High Point

Quesadillas

More near High Point to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Asheboro

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
