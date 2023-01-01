Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in High Point

Go
High Point restaurants
Toast

High Point restaurants that serve cake

Pioneer Family Restaurant image

STEAKS

Pioneer Family Restaurant

10914 n main st, archdale

Avg 3.9 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Pound Cake$2.00
More about Pioneer Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Stock & Grain Biscuits,Brisket & Beer

275 N Elm St, High Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$7.00
THURSDAY ONLY
4 jumbo lump, and claw meat crab balls with seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a house made spicy aioli.
More about Stock & Grain Biscuits,Brisket & Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in High Point

Cheesecake

Green Beans

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near High Point to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston