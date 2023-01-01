Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
High Point
/
High Point
/
Cake
High Point restaurants that serve cake
STEAKS
Pioneer Family Restaurant
10914 n main st, archdale
Avg 3.9
(324 reviews)
Pound Cake
$2.00
More about Pioneer Family Restaurant
Stock & Grain Biscuits,Brisket & Beer
275 N Elm St, High Point
No reviews yet
Crab Cake
$7.00
THURSDAY ONLY
4 jumbo lump, and claw meat crab balls with seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a house made spicy aioli.
More about Stock & Grain Biscuits,Brisket & Beer
