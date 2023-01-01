Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobbler in
High Point
/
High Point
/
Cobbler
High Point restaurants that serve cobbler
STEAKS
Pioneer Family Restaurant
10914 n main st, archdale
Avg 3.9
(324 reviews)
Cherry Cobbler
$1.99
Apple Cobbler
$1.99
More about Pioneer Family Restaurant
Stock & Grain - Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen
275 N. Elm Street, High Point
No reviews yet
Peach Cobbler
$5.00
More about Stock & Grain - Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in High Point
Cornbread
Cake
Salmon
Banana Pudding
Mac And Cheese
Cheesecake
Pudding
Green Beans
More near High Point to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(438 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(427 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(226 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(646 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston