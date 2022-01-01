Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
High Point
/
High Point
/
French Fries
High Point restaurants that serve french fries
STEAKS
Pioneer Family Restaurant
10914 n main st, archdale
Avg 3.9
(324 reviews)
3. Chop Sirloin
$7.99
2. Large Beef Tips
$14.49
4. Deluxe Chop Sirloin
$8.99
More about Pioneer Family Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
3911 Tinsley Drive, High Point
Avg 4.5
(3239 reviews)
French Fries
$3.29
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
More near High Point to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(496 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(465 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston