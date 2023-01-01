Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Green beans in
High Point
/
High Point
/
Green Beans
High Point restaurants that serve green beans
STEAKS
Pioneer Family Restaurant
10914 n main st, archdale
Avg 3.9
(324 reviews)
Green Beans
$2.99
More about Pioneer Family Restaurant
Stock & Grain - Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen
275 N. Elm Street, High Point
No reviews yet
Cajun Green Beans
$5.00
More about Stock & Grain - Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in High Point
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Cheesecake
More near High Point to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(412 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(630 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston