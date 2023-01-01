Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in High Point

High Point restaurants
High Point restaurants that serve salmon

Stock & Grain - Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen

275 N. Elm Street, High Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Fried Salmon Dinner$20.00
More about Stock & Grain - Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen
YUMI ﻿優美 sushi • tea • sake

275 N Elm St, High Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
YUZU PONZU SALMON ҂$15.00
Salmon, cilantro, scallion, shredded radish, cucumber, mango, sweet onion, pineapple, seaweed salad, fried onion, ponzu sauce & sesame oil.
Spicy Salmon Roll *҂$7.00
Salmon & Cucumber Roll ҂$6.50
More about YUMI ﻿優美 sushi • tea • sake

