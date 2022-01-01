High Rise Pizza Kitchen
Chef driven hand stretched pizza made from scratch with love, amazing ingredients and attention to detail We are locally owned and operated in beautiful Colorado Springs, CO
Location
6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
