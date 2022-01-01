Go
High Rise Pizza Kitchen

Chef driven hand stretched pizza made from scratch with love, amazing ingredients and attention to detail We are locally owned and operated in beautiful Colorado Springs, CO

6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F

Popular Items

My Cousin Vinny$25.00
House Red Sauce + Mozzarella + House Fennel Sausage + Pepperoni + House Meatballs + Smoked Bacon + Roasted Garlic + Parmesan + Parsley
Margherita$20.00
House Red Sauce + Fresh Mozzarella + Sweet Basil + Cold Pressed Olive Oil + Parmesan + Smoked Maldon Salt
Amazing Anu$24.00
Pistachio Pesto + Mozzarella + Feta + Grilled Artichoke Hearts + Marinated Tomato + Roasted Red Pepper + Spinach + Red Onion + Parmesan
Garlic Knots$6.50
3 of our awesome Garlic Knots topped with garlic butter and Parmesan Romano cheese and parsley
Supreme Being$26.00
House Red Sauce + Mozzarella + House Fennel Sausage + Pepperoni + Bell Pepper + Sautéed Mushrooms + Red Onion + Nicoise Olives + Parmesan
House Salad$10.00
Heritage Mixed Greens + Marinated Tomato + Mozzarella Pearls + Red Onion + Toasted Pistachios + Fresh Basil + Preserved Lemon Dressing
BYOP$15.00
Build the pizza of your dreams!! Choose from our scratch base sauces, awesome cheeses and our extensive topping list!!
Cheesy B$12.50
Our soon to be legendary cheese bread - House Crust + Garlic Parmesan Sauce + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Romano + Parsley
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Made in House and its the BEST
Each side is 4oz.
Brutus$10.00
Our Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts + Roasted Garlic + Shaved Parmesan + Deli Croutons + House Caesar Dressing (on side)
Location

6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
