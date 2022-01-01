Go
Blackbird Doughnuts® High Street Place

2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS

100 High Street

Location

100 High Street

BOSTON MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Shojo Boston

Located in the heart of Chinatown, Shojo offers diners modern Asian cuisine with a seasonally updated menu and a focus on small, shareable plates. The bar is home to a wide Japanese whisky selection as well as tiki-influenced craft cocktails. Wood tabletops, brick accents, the best hip hop and r&b, and colorful murals by a local artist fill the dining room.

Back Deck

Back Deck offers professional backyard grilling in a laid-back city setting. Friends and family meet for charcoal-grilled favorites inspired by the food served at casual cookouts along with porch-perfect cocktails, beer and wine.

Waku Waku - CT

High Street Place

