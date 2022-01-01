Go
High Street Provisions

High Street Provisions is brought to you by the folks at High Street Philly and High Street Bakery, known for its acclaimed breads, pastas and pizzas. Open from Monday to Friday 9-4 pm.
We now carry breads weekly, every Tuesday.

3401 Walnut Street

Popular Items

Kale Tabbouleh$6.00
farro, cucumber, parsley, lemon, aleppo
Egg and Cheddar on Seeded Challah Roll$6.50
Turkey Goddess$12.00
smoked turkey breast, green goddess, b&g aioli, tomato, greens, country sourdough
Cinnamon Bun with Cream Cheese Icing$3.50
Avocado Toast$10.00
radish, everything spice, country sourdough
Sesame Kale Caeser$11.00
tahini caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, parmesan
High Street Hoagie$13.00
salami, coppa, ham, provolone, red onion, green olive spread, lettuce, oregano vinaigrette, seeded hoagie roll
Grilled Cheese$9.00
sharp local cheddar on toasted country sourdough
Grilled Vegetable Hoagie$12.00
eggplant, radicchio, broccoli rabe, roasted red pepper, preserved lemon pesto, fresh mozzarella, seeded hoagie roll
Granola and Maple Yogurt$5.00
Location

3401 Walnut Street

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

