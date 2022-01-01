High Street Provisions
High Street Provisions is brought to you by the folks at High Street Philly and High Street Bakery, known for its acclaimed breads, pastas and pizzas. Open from Monday to Friday 9-4 pm.
We now carry breads weekly, every Tuesday.
3401 Walnut Street
Popular Items
Location
3401 Walnut Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Board and Brew
We're located at the corner of 33rd and Chestnut Streets, next to Barnes and Noble.
DK Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Baby Blues BBQ
What's your beef?