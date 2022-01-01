Go
Toast

High Thai

Come in and enjoy!

7 High St

No reviews yet

Location

7 High St

Brattleboro VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Works Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

Whetstone Station

No reviews yet

Taproom and Brewery on the waterfront in downtown Brattleboro Vermont.

River Garden

No reviews yet

Craft Market. Craft Beer. Craft Kitchen.

A Vermont Table

No reviews yet

Southern Vermont based Dining & Catering, with a focus on in-house preparations and local & seasonal ingredients

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston