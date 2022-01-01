Go
Toast

High Tide 21

Come in and enjoy!

10772 Perry Park Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded chicken fingers
Dingy$11.99
1/4 pound burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle. Served on a brioche bun with seasoned French fries.
Green Beans$3.99
Seasoned green beans with braised bacon & onions.
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$5.00
Breaded Portaberlla Mushrooms$9.49
Salmon Burger$14.99
Teriyaki Grilled Salmon patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & lemon aioli.
The Captain Club$12.99
Grilled Texas Toast with thinly sliced ham, turkey, crispy bacon & American Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
See full menu

Location

10772 Perry Park Drive

Perry KS

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lago Vista Grill

No reviews yet

A lakeside destination serving award winning Latin and American food.

Gambino's Pizza

No reviews yet

You're Gonna Love It!

Sandbar Subs

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lawrence Beer Company

No reviews yet

Food and Crowler to Go Orders. For ordering from our East location please us https://www.toasttab.com/lawrencebeerco/v3

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston