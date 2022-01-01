High Tide Harry's is a family-owned and operated Seafood Restaurant located 2 miles North of the Orlando Airport that has been serving the locals Crab Legs, Lobster, Shrimp, Fresh Fish, Oysters, Chicken, Steaks, Burgers, Ribs & more since 1995! We are honored to have been recently voted as the Reader's Choice for Best Overall Restaurant in Orlando in the Orlando Sentinel's 2021 Foodie Awards!



4645 S Semoran Blvd