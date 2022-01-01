Go
Toast

High Tide Harry's

High Tide Harry's is a family-owned and operated Seafood Restaurant located 2 miles North of the Orlando Airport that has been serving the locals Crab Legs, Lobster, Shrimp, Fresh Fish, Oysters, Chicken, Steaks, Burgers, Ribs & more since 1995! We are honored to have been recently voted as the Reader's Choice for Best Overall Restaurant in Orlando in the Orlando Sentinel's 2021 Foodie Awards!

4645 S Semoran Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4645 S Semoran Blvd

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brooklyn Pizza Group

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

StreetWise Urban Food

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned restaurant, serving delicious urban food favorites, in a family-friendly & casual dining atmosphere! All of our food is made fresh to order, and is handcrafted by REAL chefs who still believe in REAL food!

StreetWise Urban Food: Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Panaderia El Cafetal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston