High Water Brewing

927 Industrial Way

Popular Items

Nachos$13.00
Local asparagus roasted and Chilled. served with a locally grown Meyer lemons in a vinaigrette and garnished with fresh, shaved Parmesan.
Chicken Wings Single Order$10.00
Ten of our Large Chicken Wings with Choice of House BBQ Sauce or Spicy Mango Sauce, Caribbean, Korean, Bourbon=Maple or Classic NY Buffalo-Style served with Celery and Carrot Sticks, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressings.
South Western Mac and Cheese$13.00
Elbow Macaroni with Extra Sharp Cheddar, Gouda and our Beer Cheese Fondue topped with Crispy Bacon and our 16hour House Smoked Pulled Pork. Topped with Chili Verde Sauce Lime Crema and Cilantro.
Italian Meat Lover's Pizza$16.00
House Made Meatballs, Sausage, Pepperoni and Genoa Salami with Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Blend on a Large Thin and Crispy Crust.
Roasted Veggie Pizza$14.00
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Pepper, Roasted Eggplant, Purple Onion, Roasted & Fresh Tomatoes, Green Onions drizzled with a Balsamic Vinegar Reduction Glaze.
Blistered Shishito Peppers$6.00
Pretzels & Dip Duo$8.00
Two Fresh Baked Soft Pretzels, Rubbed with Garlic Oil and served with our Warm Signature Beer Cheese Fondue and Honey Beer Mustard.
Sausage, Mushroom and Black Olive Pizza$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend,
Crumbled Mild Italian Sausage with Sautéed Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes and Black Olives on a Thin and Crispy Crust.
Margarita Pizza$12.00
Pizza Sauce, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Roasted and Fresh Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
El Cubano$15.00
House Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard and Pickle Slices on a Butter Rubbed Pressed and Grilled Panini-Style Italian Roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

927 Industrial Way

Lodi CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

