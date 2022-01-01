High Water Brewing

Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering

One of Lodi's historic Restaurants.

Since 1944. Come in and enjoy our 50's Decor and music. We are open for breakfast and Lunch Daily. We are known for our great Breakfast's, Burgers, Salads, Gluten free Menu and Catering. Enjoy our family atmosphere and warm feeling you get at the Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering. We Cater Burgers and Fries to Filet Mignon and Lobster. See our Website at Lodicafe.com or look us up on Facebook. We look forward to serving you.

