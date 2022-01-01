Go
High West Distillery & Saloon

Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West's passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.

Popular Items

SHISHITO PEPPERS$13.00
Seared & Fried with Maple Shoyu and Comeback Dipping Sauce
DEVILED EGGS$10.00
Pimento Yolks and Jalapeño Candied Bacon
THE TACOS$19.00
Niman Ranch Sirloin Carne Asada, Ranchero Crema, Pickled Onions and Cotija
HIGH WEST CAESAR$13.00
Chopped Artisan Romaine, Gold Creek Parmesan
and Spanish White Anchovies with Sage Caesar Dressing
ELK BOLOGNESE$25.00
Domestic Elk, Pork & Bison Bolognese with Gnocchi
Finished with Gold Creek Farms Pecorino Romano
Blue Crab & Pimento Mac N’ Cheese.$14.00
HOUSE MADE PRETZEL$12.00
Rendezvous Rye Beer Cheese, House Pickles and Saloon Mustard
THE BURGER*$20.00
8oz Proprietary blend, Gold Creek Smoked Cheddar,
American Cheese, American Prairie Bourbon Onion &
Bacon Jam with House Pickles on a Caraway Seeded Bun,
House Cut Parmesan with Rosemary Fries
PASTRAMI SPICED CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
Smoked & Fried served with American Prairie Bourbon
Peach Wing Sauce, Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese Dressing and
Heirloom Carrots
THE SCHNITZEL$28.00
Herb & Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast. Winter Salad of Heirloom Carrots, Radish & Gem Lettuces, Lemon & Caper Beurre Blanc.
Location

703 Park Ave. \nPOB 1733

Park City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
