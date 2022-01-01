Go
Highbrew Coffee Company

The best grain, the finest roast, the most powerful flavor. We have your cup of inspiration waiting!

7407 Fegenbush Ln Ste A

Popular Items

Caramel Pumpkin Frapp
Hot Chocolate
Macchiato
White Pumpkin
White Pumpkin
2 pumps white chocolate, 2 oz pumpkin puree, espresso, and your choice of milk.
Snickers
2 pumps chocolate, 1 pump caramel, 2 pumps peanut butter, espresso, and your choice of milk.
Pink Fusion$5.49
2oz raspberry puree, 2 oz strawberry puree, 2 oz hibiscus tea topped with club soda.
Marilyn Monroe
2 pumps white chocolate, 2 pumps smoked cherry, espresso, and your choice of milk.
Momma's Tired
quad shot caramel macchiato, and your choice of milk
Latte
2 or 3 oz espresso topped with your choice of milk.
7407 Fegenbush Ln Ste A

Louisville KY

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
