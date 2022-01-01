Go
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

Approachable yet refined creative American fare with artisan wood fire pizzas

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

12 crafts ave • $$

Avg 5 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

Arugula Salad$11.00
Baby Arugula / roasted red onions / gorgonzola
Sunflower seeds / red grapes / balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo-ish Wings$11.00
Buffalo-ish sauce / Danish blue cheese dressing / carrot sticks
*available vegetarian with tofu
Cesare alla Griglia$11.00
Chopped Romaine heart, Parmesan cheese, pizza dough croutons, & herb Caesar dressing.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$17.00
Organic Bell + Evan's Boneless 1/2 chicken
/ potato puree / jalapeño slaw / chicken jus / chili oil
Sticky Ribs$12.00
Asian inspired glaze / toasted sesame seeds / scallions
*available vegetarian with tofu
LG Umbria$25.00
Imported prosciutto, cracked black pepper & caramelized onions baked with a Parmesan cream sauce.
LG Margherita$23.00
Extra virgin olive oil, sliced plum tomatoes, a touch of San Marzano puree & fresh Mozzarella, finished with ripped basil leaves & Parmesan cheese.
LG Red Sauce Pizza$16.00
Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese and San Marzano tomato sauce.
LG Vegetable Primavera$23.00
Fire-roasted San Marzano tomato puree, fried eggplant (NOT VEGAN OR GLUTEN FREE), white button mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach & roasted garlic.
Mixed Greens Salad$9.00
Field greens, plum tomato, cucumber & red onion, served with your choice of Balsamic vinaigrette or creamy Gorgonzola dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12 crafts ave

northampton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woodstar Cafe

No reviews yet

A family-owned bakery, sandwich shop and full-service espresso bar located in downtown Northampton, MA.

Northampton Brewery

No reviews yet

The Northampton Brewery brews fine ales and lagers, served with outstanding food by the friendliest staff around. We're conveniently located in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts on Brewster Court (really) smack dab in the middle of all the public parking. Come on in for a delicious meal, snacks and a couple of beers, or just a couple of beers. Whether you're sitting by the warmth of our fireplace on a chilly winter evening, or under the stars on our rooftop beer garden, our comfortable friendly environment will keep you coming back again and again.

Caminito Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Balagan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

