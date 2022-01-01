Go
Highdive From Bonnies

This Menu only available @ Highdive

278a 5th ave

Popular Items

Create Your Own$13.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Loaded Mac & Cheese$12.00
BBQ Pulled Pork | Mushrooms | Crisp Corn Tortilla
Chips & Dip$12.00
FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS MADE IN HOUSE
Guacamole or Buffalo Cheese Dip
Nacho Supreme$12.00
Cheese Sauce | Veggie chili | Tomatoes | Onions | Sour Cream
The Breakfast Burger$17.00
Bacon | Over Easy Egg | American Cheese
French Fries$7.00
Served W/ Chipotle Mayo
10 Piece Wings$16.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Cheese Fries$9.00
Medium Buffalo Sauce | Shredded Cheddar | Blue Cheese W/ Chipotle Mayo
Location

278a 5th ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
