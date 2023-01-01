Higher Grounds Coffeehouse & Deli Express - 2300 SW Topeka Boulevard
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
2300 SW Topeka Boulevard, Topeka KS 66611
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
No Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurant