High Five Ramen

SOUPS • RIBS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN

112 N. Green Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1043 reviews)

Popular Items

Individual Maki Box
Choose up to 3 maki rolls. Includes house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
Sapporo$11.00
Maitake Bowl$15.95
Mushroom miso broth served with maitake mushrooms, ramen noodles, seasoned egg, locally grown bean sprouts, fresh scallions, black garlic, and toasted sesame. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
Tonkotsu Bowl$15.95
Rich, creamy tonkotsu miso broth served with sliced pork belly, alkaline noodles, seasoned egg, black garlic oil,
locally grown bean sprouts, and fresh scallions. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
Oni Koroshi Sake$5.75
Deluxe Maki Special$39.95
Includes choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki, seaweed salad with plum ponzu, house soy sauce and taiyaki cake. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
Maki Special$29.95
Include choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki and house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
Bushido Way of the Warrior Sake$15.00
Bold, full bodied, earthy. 180ml Can.
Lucky Dog Sake Box$7.00
Asahi Super Dry$7.00
Delivery
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Online Ordering

Location

112 N. Green Street

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
