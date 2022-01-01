Go
Toast

High Ground Cafe and Espresso Bar

High Ground is the daily fix for your food and drink needs. We roast in house (come check out our roaster on display for customers to watch and learn) so our coffee is always fresh. Coffee drinks made from drip, cold brew, nitro, Chemex, V60, just to name a few. Our espresso is perfected and “dialed in” daily. We have several amazing teas (Two Leaves and a Bud) for our tea lovers also! How about some local craft beer, or wine? Yup, we have that too! Our food and drink menu changes with specials, so come inside, or drive through to grab a mouthwatering bite to eat with your drinks.

202 N Derby Ln • $$

Avg 4.7 (87 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Sammie$4.09
Savory sausage, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, pan-fried egg, chipotle aioli
Latte - ICED$4.00
Hand-Crafted Energy Drink
Pick a color of energy-
Blue (tastes like blue fruit), Red (tastes like Red Bull), or Clear (No flavor, just caffeine). Then add your flavors. Example: Blue energy, lime, lemonade, extra shot of caffeine (The middle drink in the picture)
Breakfast Burrito w/Hot Sauce$7.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, black pepper mayo, cheddar cheese with a side of house-made hot sauce.
Guac Chicken$11.29
Hand-scooped guacamole, grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, spinach, tomato
Frappe
Our creamy frappes, made to order any way you pick! These are caffeine free unless you choose to add espresso, or energy shots.
Two Southwest Chicken Tacos$3.59
Chipotle chicken, roasted corn salsa, diced red onion, roasted tomato, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli
High Ground Acai Bowl$9.89
BLEND: Acai sorbet, banana, almond milk
TOPPED WITH: Cocoa nibs, honey, granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter
Latte$4.00
Two Midwest Breakfast Tacos$3.59
Scrambled egg, crispy bacon, avocado spread, shredded parmesan cheese
See full menu

Location

202 N Derby Ln

North Sioux City SD

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CRAVE Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Family owned Restaurant, Est.2013 Authentic Mexican food..
Best margaritas in town.

Brightside Cafe and Deli

No reviews yet

We start bright and early each morning preparing exceptional ingredients to deliver a Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch experience that feels good and tastes even better.
Whether catching up with friends over a leisurely mid-morning breakfast, making big decisions over lunch with co-workers, or simply grabbing pancakes with your favorite kiddo, Brightside Cafe & Deli is where delicious food, exceptional service and a positive inspirational theme meet.
Since 2018, owners and brothers, Juan and Erik Munoz have been wowing customers in Sioux City and throughout the Siouxland area with fresh classic favorites.
If you haven’t visited us yet, now is the time to see what you have been missing.

Marto Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Place an order and we will have it ready for you!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston