High Ground Cafe and Espresso Bar
High Ground is the daily fix for your food and drink needs. We roast in house (come check out our roaster on display for customers to watch and learn) so our coffee is always fresh. Coffee drinks made from drip, cold brew, nitro, Chemex, V60, just to name a few. Our espresso is perfected and “dialed in” daily. We have several amazing teas (Two Leaves and a Bud) for our tea lovers also! How about some local craft beer, or wine? Yup, we have that too! Our food and drink menu changes with specials, so come inside, or drive through to grab a mouthwatering bite to eat with your drinks.
202 N Derby Ln • $$
Popular Items
Location
202 N Derby Ln
North Sioux City SD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CRAVE Food & Drink
Come in and enjoy!
Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Family owned Restaurant, Est.2013 Authentic Mexican food..
Best margaritas in town.
Brightside Cafe and Deli
We start bright and early each morning preparing exceptional ingredients to deliver a Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch experience that feels good and tastes even better.
Whether catching up with friends over a leisurely mid-morning breakfast, making big decisions over lunch with co-workers, or simply grabbing pancakes with your favorite kiddo, Brightside Cafe & Deli is where delicious food, exceptional service and a positive inspirational theme meet.
Since 2018, owners and brothers, Juan and Erik Munoz have been wowing customers in Sioux City and throughout the Siouxland area with fresh classic favorites.
If you haven’t visited us yet, now is the time to see what you have been missing.
Marto Brewing Company
Place an order and we will have it ready for you!!