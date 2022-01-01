Go
Toast

Highland Blush

Atmosphere is at large here in this cozy yet somehow spacious cafe'. We serve breakfast all day, ignite our stage with a crazy variety of talent, and have healthy and unique-to-the-area lunch options that will please anyone's taste buds. We are an all inclusive, community boosting, silent but deadly force of growth and entertainment In a small town package.

118 E Superior Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mokit Dirty Mocha
Mocha Latte Made Breve Style and with a Cuban Shot (Caramelized Sugar During the Espresso Brewing), Topped with Cocoa Powder.
May 1st- 7 Pm Drag Show$15.00
Make-Your-Own Salad$13.50
Spring Greens, Choice of Dressing, Pita Bread, One Meat Choice, Three Veggies, Choice of Side.
Canned Soda$1.50
Mountain Dew, Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Vernors, Sprite, Dr. Pepper
Fancy Toast$8.75
Your Choice of Everything, Asiago, or Plain Bagel, Organic Avocado Spread, Egg Your Way, Bacon, Green Onions, Topped with Everything Seasoning & Toasted.
Kris' LEAN Salad$13.50
Spring Greens, Sesame Ginger Dressing, Mushroom, Bacon, Feta, Green Onion, Almonds, Artichokes, Avocado, Served with Pita Bread on the Side, and Choice of Side.
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Your Choice of Bun, Cheese, and one Side.
Cali Turkey Bacon$13.75
Organic Avo on a Ciabatta Bun, Helman's Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Green Onion, and Cilantro Lime Ranch Sauce, Served with One Side. Flatbread or Salad Option Available.
Lattes
1/3 Espresso, 2/3 Stretched Milk, Flavored or Not, and Finished with a layer of Creaminess
Chicken Little Salad$13.50
Spring Greens, Vidalia Onion Dressing, Chicken Breast, Cucumber, Apples, Blueberries, Almonds, Parmesan Shavings, and Choice of Side.
See full menu

Location

118 E Superior Street

Alma MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Serendipity Frozen Custard & Doughnuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Braveheart's Pub

No reviews yet

Braveheart's Pub

Pine River Country Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

JJ Rubys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston