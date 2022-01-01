Go
Highland House Cafe + Carry Out

Come enjoy our famous bread sticks and Greek salad!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

10719 Highland Rd • $$

Avg 3 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Reg Greek Salad$12.99
A fan favorite! (Serves 3-4)
Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives,yellow peppers and egg.
Sm Pizza$5.99
8" Pizza (4 Slices) with 1 item.
Half Bag Breadsticks$4.99
Our famous hand rolled garlic bread sticks!
Lasagna Dinner for 2$15.99
1LB lasagna, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.
Sm Greek Salad$8.00
A fan favorite! (Serves 2)
Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, and yellow peppers .
Full Bag Breadsticks$6.99
Our famous hand rolled garlic bread sticks!
Lg Pizza (4-8)$13.99
14" Pizza (10 slices) with up to 8 of your favorite toppings.
Baked Mostaccioli Dinner for 2$14.99
1 LB mostaccioli, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.
Lg Pizza (1-3)$9.99
14" Pizza (10 Slices) with up to 3 toppings.
Garlic Cheese Dip$2.25
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Takeout

Location

10719 Highland Rd

White Lake MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
