Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Green Bay
  • /
  • Highland Howie's Pub and Grill - 3605 Humboldt Road
Main picView gallery

Highland Howie's Pub and Grill - 3605 Humboldt Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:30 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3605 Humboldt Road

Green Bay, WI 54311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am

Location

3605 Humboldt Road, Green Bay WI 54311

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Sheep Pub and Grill - 2023 - 2638 Bay Settlement Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
2638 Bay Settlement Rd. Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
The Woods Golf Club
orange starNo Reviews
530 Erie Road Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Scott's Subs East Green Bay - 810 S. Huron Rd
orange starNo Reviews
810 S. Huron Rd Greenbay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
orange star4.5 • 405
2925 Voyager Dr Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Green Bay East
orange starNo Reviews
900 Kepler Drive Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Cantina and Grill -
orange starNo Reviews
Green Bay Green Bay, WI 54302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Green Bay

El Sarape West - 2615 S Oneida St
orange star4.5 • 1,800
2615 S Oneida St Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
orange star4.2 • 941
2555 Lineville Rd. Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Copper State Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 693
313 Dousman St Green Bay, WI 54303
View restaurantnext
Cheesesteak Rebellion
orange star4.7 • 661
1301 S Broadway Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Los Magueyes - Ashwaubenon
orange star4.4 • 610
2648 Packerland Dr Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
orange star4.5 • 405
2925 Voyager Dr Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Green Bay

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Highland Howie's Pub and Grill - 3605 Humboldt Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston