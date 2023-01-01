Bacon cheeseburgers in Highland
Highland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Round the Clock - Highland
Round the Clock - Highland
9010 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
|Extra Bacon Burger
|$12.29
Brioche bun, extra bacon, American cheese, ground beef patty, tomato, onion and lettuce. Served with one Lunch side.
|Bacon Jalapeno Burger
|$11.49
Brioche bun, bacon, jalapeno, pepperjack cheese, ground beef patty, tomato, onion and lettuce. Served with one Lunch side.
|Bacon Ranch Burger
|$11.49
Brioche bun, ranch dressing, bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese, ground beef patty, tomato, onion and lettuce. Served with one Lunch side.