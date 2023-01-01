Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Highland
/
Highland
/
Cake
Highland restaurants that serve cake
Round the Clock - Highland
9010 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
No reviews yet
Banana Muffin Cake
$0.00
More about Round the Clock - Highland
Langel's Pizza - Highland
2833 Highway Ave, Highland
No reviews yet
Dessert - Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
$6.95
More about Langel's Pizza - Highland
Browse other tasty dishes in Highland
Tacos
Chili
Fish And Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
Antipasto Salad
More near Highland to explore
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Munster
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Calumet City
No reviews yet
Chicago Heights
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Dyer
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Glenwood
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1603 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(437 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(610 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston