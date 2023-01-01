Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Highland

Highland restaurants
Highland restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Round the Clock - Highland

9010 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
Chicken noodle soup served with freshly baked bread rolls.
More about Round the Clock - Highland
Boss Man Tacos image

 

Boss Man Tacos

8845 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$4.25
More about Boss Man Tacos

