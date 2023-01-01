Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Highland
/
Highland
/
Chicken Soup
Highland restaurants that serve chicken soup
Round the Clock - Highland
9010 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$0.00
Chicken noodle soup served with freshly baked bread rolls.
More about Round the Clock - Highland
Boss Man Tacos
8845 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
$4.25
More about Boss Man Tacos
