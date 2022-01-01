Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Highland

Highland restaurants
Highland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Round the Clock

9010 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Six chicken fingers with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.
More about Round the Clock
Langel's Pizza - Highland

2833 Highway Ave, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Finger Basket$13.00
Hand breaded Chicken Tenders, with French fries and Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Finger Basket$13.75
Hand breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce, with French fries and Ranch
More about Langel's Pizza - Highland
PIZZA

State Line Pizza

9521 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland

Avg 4.2 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Adult Chicken Tenderloin Strips$9.25
Four breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce
More about State Line Pizza

