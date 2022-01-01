Chicken tenders in Highland
Round the Clock
9010 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.99
Six chicken fingers with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.
Langel's Pizza - Highland
2833 Highway Ave, Highland
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$13.00
Hand breaded Chicken Tenders, with French fries and Ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Basket
|$13.75
Hand breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce, with French fries and Ranch