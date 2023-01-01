Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Round the Clock image

 

Round the Clock - Highland

9010 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Brioche bun, grilled chicken breast, mayo, tomato and lettuce. Served with one Lunch side.
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.49
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, cucumber, green pepper, tomato, onion and choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Breast$12.99
Two grilled chicken breast with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.
More about Round the Clock - Highland
Consumer pic

 

Agora - 3309 45th Street

3309 45th Street, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fire-Grilled Chicken$20.15
two grilled chicken filets, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, served with your choice of two sides, side of greek salad and tzatziki.
More about Agora - 3309 45th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland

Waffles

Sweet Potato Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Soup

French Fries

Antipasto Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Highland to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1782 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (683 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (712 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (691 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston